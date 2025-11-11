BOEM advances offshore minerals planning efforts

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management yesterday announced key developments in its offshore critical minerals planning: the completion of area identification offshore American Samoa and the release of a Request for Information and Interest for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

BOEM says the two actions mark significant progress in ita efforts to responsibly evaluate leasing opportunities for critical minerals on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf and further the directives in President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order 14285, “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” which call for the rapid development of domestic capabilities for the exploration, characterization, collection, and processing of seabed mineral resources through streamlined permitting without compromising environmental and transparency standards.

“The Pacific Outer Continental Shelf holds vast potential for critical minerals that power American manufacturing and defense technology needs,” said Acting BOEM Director Matt Giacona. “These resources are key to ensuring the United States is not reliant on China and other nations for its critical minerals“These initial steps—inviting public input in Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and completing Area Identification offshore American Samoa—ensure that BOEM’s decision-making is locally informed, environmentally sound, and done in a scientific manner.”

American Samoa – area identification

BOEM completed the area identification that determines the specific areas on the Outer Continental Shelf that will undergo environmental review of proposed commercial leases for critical minerals in the form of an environmental assessment pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act.

“We are in the first step in the process of understanding what are the potential economic benefits and environmental impacts a lease sale would have for American Samoa,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs William Hague. “If done right, this could produce great economic return for our fellow Americans in the territory.”

The environmental assessment will analyze the action of leasing and authorization of preliminary activities. Preliminary activities are defined as actions that have no significant adverse impact on natural resources and only allow a leaseholder to characterize the environment. This environmental review will include necessary consultations under environmental and other statutes including Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

This milestone follows the Department of the Interior’s June 12, 2025, announcement of its intent to publish a Request for Information and Interest for commercial leasing of Outer Continental Shelf critical minerals offshore American Samoa. BOEM published the Request for Information in the Federal Register on June 16, 2025, opening a 30-day public comment period, which was extended another 30 days at the request of the Governor of American Samoa. Input received informed the scope of the Area ID and included industry nominations, public feedback and local perspectives.

The area identification is not a decision to lease and does not prejudge whether or how the Department of the Interior will move forward with a potential lease sale. Any decision to lease must be preceded by additional steps, including publications in the Federal Register of both the proposed leasing notice for a 60-day comment period and the leasing notice at least 30 days prior to a commercial sale. A lease, if issued, does not authorize exploration, testing, development, or production activities. Additional on-lease activities are considered under subsequent Federal decisions upon review of the lessee submitted plans.

The Area Identification Decision Memorandum is available here: https://www.boem.gov/marine-minerals/american-samoa-activities.

CNMI – RFI

The CNMI RFI will publish in the Federal Register on Nov. 12, 2025, opening a 30-day public comment period that will close on Dec. 12, 2025. The RFI does not constitute a decision to hold a lease sale but rather invites and encourages input from territorial and local governments, Indigenous communities, industry, ocean users and the public. Input will help inform BOEM on mineral resource potential, areas of environmental or cultural significance, and traditional uses and possible conflicts with maritime, fishing or other ocean activities.

After the comment period closes, BOEM will evaluate the information received and determine whether to proceed to the next phase—such as Area Identification, a Proposed Leasing Notice or a Final Leasing Notice. Any potential future lease sale would undergo full environmental review under NEPA and comply with all applicable federal laws. Additional information can be found HERE.