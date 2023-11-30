Azane and Amogy in ammonia bunkering vessel MOU

Azane Fuel Solutions, the Norwegian company aiming to develop the world’s first ammonia bunkering terminal, and Amogy Inc., the ammonia-to-power tech developer launched by four MIT Ph.D alumni, have signed an MoU to explore using Amogy’s tech on board an Azane developed ammonia bunkering vessel concept.

Azane plans to offer ammonia bunkering vessels to ports such as Hamburg, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Singapore and has developed a complete ammonia cargo handling system for its concept vessel. It is now looking for solutions to enable carbon free propulsion of the vessel.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. With Amogy’s solution, the new bunker vessel will be able to reach zero-emissions without compromising operational and safety requirements.

Under the MOU, the two companies will start exploring the compatibility of their respective technologies and the commercial potential of the combined solutions. The aim is to cooperate on a subsequent pilot project to mature the bunker vessel, with the ammonia-to-power propulsion solution, for commercial applications.

“We are excited to announce the collaboration with Azane Fuel Solutions on their bunker vessel project,” says Christian W. Berg, managing director, Amogy Norway. “By using our technology, Azane Fuel Solutions can deliver clean ammonia to ships globally with zero emissions from the bunkering operation. This will be a first of its kind for this segment.”

“The reason for providing an ammonia bunker vessel is to help decarbonize the shipping industry,” says Håkon Skjerstad, CEO of Azane Fuel Solutions. “Because of this, we need a zero-emission solution to provide propulsion to our vessels. Amogy has a promising technology that can help us reach our strategic ambition of offering zero-emission bunker solutions for deep sea shipping.”