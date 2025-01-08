Admiral Richard V. Timme joins OMSA as senior advisor

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) reports that Rear Admiral Richard V. Timme, U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.), has joined the association as a senior advisor.

OMSA says that the appointment underscores its longstanding commitment to working collaboratively with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and other regulatory agencies to develop practical, common-sense solutions that enhance the safety and security of the U.S. maritime industry.

“I’m excited to join the OMSA team and continue more than three decades of service to the maritime community,” said Admiral Timme. “OMSA members are a crucial part of our U.S. marine transportation system, which forms the backbone of our economic and national security. I look forward to being a part of a team dedicated to giving voice to the men and women of the U.S. marine industry.”

Admiral Timme has over three decades of expertise in maritime safety and security, regulatory policy, and operational leadership. His distinguished career includes key roles such as Commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, where he oversaw operations spanning 26 states and critical waterways, including the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, where he directed programs in waterways management, mariner credentialing, and vessel inspections.

Admiral Timme also served as the Coast Guard’s Budget Director, advising on a $12 billion budget and guiding national security policy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Timme to the OMSA team,” said Aaron Smith, president of OMSA. “As we enter a new year, OMSA remains steadfast in its mission to address challenges with innovative solutions. Admiral Timme’s extensive expertise and leadership, combined with OMSA’s deep-rooted engagement with the regulatory sector, will strengthen our advocacy for the safety and prosperity of the American maritime industry.”

“Admiral Timme’s career exemplifies dedication to the maritime community and his insights will strengthen OMSA’s mission of ensuring that the offshore service industry remains a cornerstone of our national and economic security,” said Ashton Laborde, OMSA board chairman and president of Laborde Marine. “We are honored to have him on board and look forward to the innovative contributions he will bring to our association.”