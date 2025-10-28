ABS launches Eagle Twin solution for offshore floaters

ABS has launched ABS EagleTwin, a web-based structural digital twin solution tailored for FPSO, FLNG and FSRU owners and operators.

With the objective of improving safety for offshore operations, ABS EagleTwin provides an interactive 3D digital representation of an offshore asset to enable more informed decision-making for repair and inspection operations. The new tool integrates inspection and class data, connecting with any brand of computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) and giving operators a more complete picture of the structural health of their offshore asset.

“EagleTwin is designed to tackle some of the key challenges of offshore asset management and inspection planning,” said John McDonald, ABS president and COO. “By providing operators with a dynamic digital twin, our tool delivers real-time insights into asset conditions and risk factors, enabling more informed decision-making and early detection of potential issues. This not only enhances safety and operational efficiency but also helps protect and maximize the market value of critical assets—reducing unplanned downtime, extending asset life, and supporting long-term investment strategies” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO.

EagleTwin provides an advanced 3D visualization of class data, a fully scalable structural digital twin system to better understand an asset’s condition for compliance and safety. The cloud-based software is a SOC Type 2 platform, the gold standard in data security, and is available worldwide through the ABS MyFreedom portal. EagleTwin also includes specialized tools for gauging planning and CAD features, providing enhanced accuracy and efficiency in structural assessments.