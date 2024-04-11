Pelagic Partners invests in two high-end 2021-built PSVs

Limassol, Cyprus, based vessel owner and shipping fund manager Pelagic Partners reports that it has successfully completed an investment in two state-of-the-art platform supply vessels (PSV) that will see it partner with private investment and asset management firm Borealis Maritime.

Built in 2021, the 89-meter Aurora Coey (formerly Viking Coey) and Aurora Cooper (formerly Viking Cooper) were originally acquired by Viking Supply ships while under construction. They are described by Pelagic Partners as representing the best-in-class PSVs available in the market. Both ice-class ships are dual-fuel and capable of operating on LNG , as well as being ammonia-ready. The sister vessels are fitted with hybrid battery power, and Low Loss Concept (LLC) solutions that further reduce emissions, and their ICE-compliant onshore power capability means that they can use grid energy while in port.

Pelagic Partners says that its investment in the Aurora Coey and Aurora Cooper underlines the company’s commitment and strategic focus in the offshore energy segment; with low offshore asset order books, married with a continued positive cycle in the sector that is anticipated for several years to come. Both vessels are currently under charter with reputable international counterparties.

As their new names suggest, both vessels are being operated by Kristiansand, Norway, based Borealis Maritime group member Aurora Offshore AS.

Atef Abou Merhi, managing director, Pelagic Partners, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Borealis Maritime as we expand our offshore energy market exposure. The development of our portfolio in this segment is driven by an acknowledgement that offshore energy investment looks likely to remain steady over the next 5-6 years, coupled with an extremely low order book, which will likely lead to an increase in demand for PSVs. We have the advantage of being both a shipowner and a shipping fund, which is why it is important for us to focus our investments on acquiring the most modern vessels; equipped to evolve with the offshore marine industry, as it transitions to more sustainable practices. We’d also like to thank Fearnley Securities for the arrangement on the Aurora Coey.”