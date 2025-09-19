ZF Marine gives Walter Fienco an expanded role

Miramar, Fla.-based ZF Marine has named Walter Fienco as its project manager, marine – government, commercial thrusters, and special projects.

In this expanded role, Fienco will continue to lead product management for commercial thrusters while taking on additional responsibilities that align product execution with customer engagement. His appointment, says ZF, reflects the company’s commitment to deepening its presence in specialized propulsion systems and government applications.

Fienco brings over 17 years of experience in the marine industry, including 15 years with ZF Marine. His career has centered on large-scale commercial projects, propulsion technologies, and system integration, with expertise spanning application engineering, sales, and technical development.th

As project manager, Fienco will oversee commercial projects involving ZF’s thruster product line, with a new emphasis on government applications across all ZF product platforms. He will also lead specialized initiatives in large POD propulsion systems and electric/hybrid technologies.

In this role, Fienco will support ZF’s longstanding partnerships with U.S. government agencies and defense-related organizations, ensuring alignment with evolving requirements and certifications. His day-to-day responsibilities will include guiding sales teams, negotiating contracts, identifying new business opportunities, and driving program launches in line with ZF’s performance goals.

ZF Marine says this cross-functional position enhances collaboration between account management and senior leadership, reinforcing the company’s footprint in rapidly evolving propulsion markets—from advanced defense and commercial applications to sustainable energy solutions.