Zero-emission bulker BRF Froan adds another touch of green

BRF Froan, a 13 250 DWT, 129.9 x 20.6 meter coastal bulk carrier, designed to operate entirely without emissions, is set to get even greener.

Set for delivery to Norwegian operator Berge Reederi next year, it will be the world’s largest battery powered bulk carrier, with a 23.5 MWh battery package and will operate on a 230 nautical mile route between Elnesvågen and Brønnøy, Norway, carrying marble. vessel will set a new benchmark in the industry far surpassing the current longest battery electric ferry route of just 15 nautical miles. ​

To maximize energy efficiency, the vessel will also be equipped with two Norsepower rotor sails that will reduce overall energy consumption by a significant amount. Additionally, an electric excavator and shore power connections will be utilized at both ports to maintain fully emission free cargo operations.

So, how do you make green even greener?

At this week’s Europort event Berge Rederi signed a contract with Rotterdam-based Wattlab to outfit BRF Froan with 96 Solar Flatracks. The solar energy system will produce 172.8 kWp (twice as much as Wattlab’s previous project).

The vessel is under construction at the Jiangsu SOHO Marine Heavy Industry Co. shipyard in China and, at a stopover on its delivery voyage at Vlissingen, Netherlands, Wattlab will install the 96 Solar Flatracks on the vessel’s hatches in one day.

“For shipowners, time is money,” said Bo Salet, co-founder and CEO of Wattlab . “Fast installation is crucial. Thanks to the smart design installing the system is simple, fast, and flexible. Should the need arise to clear the deck for special cargo, the Solar Flatracks can easily be stacked on the footprint of a 20 ft container.”

Oivind Berge, owner of Berge Rederi said:

“The knowledge that [Wattlab cofounders] Bo Salet and Davd Kester have shown about vessel operations was key in our decision-making process. Berge Rederi is always looking to innovate. We were already familiar with their recent project for a Dutch shipowner, which demonstrated not only the installation process, but also the system’s real-world performance and operations.”

“Bo and David understand the things that a shipowner has to take into account. For example, they know what kind of damages can come about, and how to prevent them. They’ve also ensured that the crew only has to spend minimal time in piling the hatches during loading; the system is easy to use. And, important, they are easy to communicate with. So far, our collaboration is moving ahead smoothly.”