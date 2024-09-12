Zelensky: Russian missile strikes ship carrying Ukrainian grain

The Interfax Ukraine news agency reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying that today, Thursday, September 12, Russians launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt

“A Russian missile struck against a cargo of wheat for Egypt,” the news agency reports President Zelensky as saying in a post on his Telegram channel. “Today’s strike in the Black Sea was against an ordinary civilian ship immediately after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters. According to preliminary data, fortunately, there were no casualties.”

The identity and flag of the ship were not disclosed.

“The internal stability and life of dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal and unimpeded operation of our export food corridor,” Zelensky wrote. “Our food supplies to countries in Africa and the Middle East are critical. We will continue to do everything to protect our ports, our Black Sea and the supply of food to the global market. This is a real priority for Ukraine – protecting life, and this should be a priority for every country.”

“We are waiting for the world’s reaction. Wheat and food security should never be a target for missiles,” he added.

Since Ukraine opened its coast-hugging “safe corridor” after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain initiative, Ukrainian grain exports have been growing, with Reuters citing Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture data as showing that Ukraine’s grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season have risen to 7.6 million tonnes as of September 9 from 5.1 million tonnes by the same date of the previous season