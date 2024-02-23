Xeneta names Fabio Brocca chief product officer

Oslo-headquartered ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform Xeneta has appointed Fabio Brocca as its chief product officer.

Brocca, who was previously head of product for global transportation technology at Amazon, says that his experience at Amazon showed him “the importance of working backwards from the customer and how a best-in-class tech company is run.”

Brocca’s new role will see him further develop Xeneta’s platform, which already calls upon more than 400 million crowdsourced datapoints on ocean and air freight shipping rates to bring transparency to an otherwise opaque market.

Brocca has also held the position of director of business transformation at MSC – the world’s largest ocean freight shipping company.

“I have witnessed first-hand businesses across the freight industry with slow and inefficient processes, tendering departments working overtime every day for three months and still taking weeks to close a tender – then doing this again and again over multiple rounds,” says Brocca.“There is a lack of visibility in the market on how much businesses should be paying for ocean and air freight.”

Xeneta is set to launch the next generation of its platform in 2024 with previews being showcased at the upcoming TPM24 industry summit in Long Beach, Calif.

Brocca joins Xeneta following the appointments of Tonia Luykx as chief revenue officer and Hugo Grimston as chief finance officer in the past 12 months.

“I knew we needed a global talent who brings a unique understanding of the Xeneta platform, the problems we are trying to solve for customers and our vision for the future,” says Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund. “Fabio has an extremely relevant background having worked within the shipping and freight industry at MSC while also having been a product leader in a global, market-leading logistics company like Amazon.”