WinGD books ammonia engine orders for Trafigura gas carriers

CSSC Group’s Winterthur, Switzerland-headquartered engine development subsidiary WinGD has booked four more ammonia engine orders. It reports that four 45,000 cubic meter gas carriers to be built by HD Hyundai Mipo will each be powered by a six-cylinder, 52-centimeter bore 6X52DF-A ammonia engine with high-pressure selective catalytic reduction.

The gas carriers are being built for commodities trader Trafigura and WinGD says they are another indication of the scaling up of global carrying capacity as ammonia becomes an increasingly important energy carrier globally. The order is one of several that WinGD has received for ammonia carrying vessels.

“Trafigura selected our technology based on our demonstration of X-DF-A’s development and strong performance indicators to date,” said WinGD VP market development Benny Hilström. “With the first X-DF-A engine deliveries due in mid-2025, we will already have gathered significant construction and commissioning experience by the time these engines are delivered.”

As we reported recently, WinGD has already confirmed key combustion and performance characteristics for the X-DF-A on a single-cylinder test engine, with full-load running achieved with 5% pilot fuel consumption. Thermal efficiency is the same as for diesel engines, with significantly lower NOx, ammonia emissions at less than 10 parts per million (ppm) and N2O emissions less than 3 ppm.

The engines for the new Trafigura gas carriers are scheduled to be delivered from early 2027 to early 2028.