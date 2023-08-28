WIMOs names Liz Dassouki development director

WIMOS (Women in Maritime Operations) has named Compass Maritime broker Elizabeth (Liz) Dassouki as its new development director, serving the WIMOs national board and the organization as a whole. In this role she will assist the organization in growing membership — including individuals, businesses, and other non-profit associations. Additionally, she will be involved in standing up junior chapters that will be organized at colleges and high schools that provide maritime focus programs. Finally, she will help market WIMOS’s value proposition and target it towards fundraising efforts across the industry to help support further growth.

WIMOS says that Dassouki’s strong network on the shipping, refining and dry bulk sides of the business positions her perfectly to promote WIMOs during her day-to-day engagement with the industry.

“She has already helped grow our membership to over 900 women by bringing on new corporate memberships in the short time she has held this position,” says WIMOS. “Next stop 1,000!”

At Compass Maritime, Dassouki’s focus is on business development and expanding the brokerage’s reach within the inland tug and barge liquid and dry bulk markets. She is Compass Maritime’s first broker to be based in Houston.

Dassouki started her maritime career in Kirby Inland Marine’s dispatch group before moving into sales as an account manager. She then continued her career serving as the vice president of sales & marketing for both E-Squared Marine and most recently Campbell Transportation Company after its acquisition by Campbell.

Dassouki has a bachelor of science degree in finance from DePaul University, as well as a minor in Spanish from her time studying abroad in Madrid. She grew up in Chicago but has called Houston home since 2009.