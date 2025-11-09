WIMOs names Hillary Franke its new executive secretary

Women In Maritime Operations (WIMOs), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting, advancing, and connecting women in the maritime industry reports that Hillary Franke has been elected as its new executive secretary.

Franke comes to the role with over 17 years of experience in dredging and marine construction. She currently serves as director of operations at Encore Dredging Partners, where she leads project delivery, operational planning, and workforce leadership across large-scale marine infrastructure projects throughout the United States.

As executive secretary, Franke joins the WIMOs leadership team responsible for serving more than 1,200 members across 31 U.S. states and five countries, including WIMOs’ rapidly growing international chapter in Nigeria.

“I am honored to take on the role of secretary for WIMOs and to contribute to the continued success of this organization,” said Franke. “As I assume this position, I am committed to maintaining accurate records, supporting transparent communication, and ensuring that our meetings and events are organized and effective. Holding this role is both a privilege and an opportunity to strengthen the relationships that make WIMOs such an empowering network. I look forward to working with our board, chapters, and members to support transparency and provide the resources each chapter needs to succeed. My goal is to help WIMOs continue advancing its mission by serving with integrity, dedication, and a genuine passion for the organization’s values and purpose.”

Franke succeeds April-Hope Wareham, the longest-serving elected WIMOs board member and one of the organization’s founding leaders. Wareham played a central role in chartering WIMOs when it was established in 2017. She has left the maritime industry after accepting a new role as corporate continuous improvement manager at Post Consumer Brands. Prior to that transition, she served nearly a decade in various operations roles at Cargill.

“It has been an honor to serve WIMOs and our members over the past eight years,” said Wareham. “When I joined in 2017, we had only a few dozen members and many big dreams. Today, we have more than 1,200 members across four continents and have built programs that will continue to elevate, educate, and empower women in maritime operations for years to come. I am excited to welcome Hillary into this role and look forward to seeing WIMOs continue to thrive under new leadership.”

Taylor Dickerson, WIMOs executive president, expressed appreciation for both leaders: “We are deeply grateful for April-Hope’s service, vision, and commitment. Her leadership helped shape WIMOs into the strong, connected, and growing organization we are today,” said Dickerson. “We are also thrilled to welcome Hillary. Her operational experience, passion for mentorship, and drive for excellence make her the ideal successor. Per our bylaws, April- Hope will remain in an advisory capacity for up to one year to support a smooth transition, and we are thankful for that continuity.”