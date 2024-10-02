Wilhelmsen Ship Management names new CEO

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, the ship management arm of the Wilhelmsen Group, has chosen COO Haakon Lenz to succeed Carl Schou as CEO on his retirement after 19 years of service, including 16 years as CEO.

The company notes that, during his time at the helm, Schou played a pivotal role in transforming Wilhelmsen Ship Management into a global leader, enhancing its reputation as a forward-thinking, responsible, and reliable ship manager.

Schou emphasized the critical role of ship management in adapting to new regulations and the growing focus on decarbonization.

“We have made significant strides in modernizing ship operations, prioritizing safety for our seafarers, protecting the environment and enhancing overall efficiency,” said Schou. “This is a long-term journey for the entire industry, and I am proud that Wilhelmsen Ship Management has been at the forefront together with our customers.”

“It has been an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team for nearly two decades,” he added. “Our success is rooted in a strong people-centric culture and our commitment to doing things the right way. I am confident that Ship Management will continue to thrive under Haakon’s leadership.”

To ensure a seamless transition, Schou will continue to support Lentz in the capacity of senior advisor for a period of six months.

Lenz comes to the CEO role with extensive experience. He started his career at DNV before moving into ship management for V.Ships Norway. He joined Wilhelmsen Ship Management in 2008 and has since held several leadership positions, including vice president for region Europe and the U.S. Most recently, as COO, Lenz oversaw the operations of Wilhelmsen Ship Management globally.

“I am eager to build on the strong foundation Carl has laid,” Lenz commented. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team. Together, we’ll continue our focus on operational excellence, sustainability, and growth— always putting people at the core of what we do as we support our customers in the challenges ahead.”