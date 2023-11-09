Wiernicki selected to be first Seatrium visiting professor

ABS chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki has been selected by Seatrium as the first visiting professor in an innovative program at the National University of Singapore College of Design and Engineering (NUS CDE) designed to promote the energy transition and develop next-generation skills in Singapore.

Seatrium professorships at NUS CDE seek to attract top energy transition and sustainability talents to Singapore to promote knowledge transfer and support the development of innovative technology and processes.

“We are living in the early innings of a decade of change driven by digitalization and the clean energy transition,” said Wiernicki. “It will reshape our entire industry, disrupting established business models, relationships and operational strategies. The technology driven advances will require new ways of thinking as well as a radically altered skills profile. This initiative from Seatrium and NUS will make a valuable contribution to helping the industry adapt and ready itself to capitalize on the huge potential afforded by a more sustainable industry. I am honored to be able to contribute.”

Seatrium CEO Chris Ong said: “Investing in the research and development of innovative technology and processes is paramount to achieving success in the rapidly evolving landscape of energy transition and sustainability. The Seatrium professorship seeks to empower the local workforce to create innovative, sustainable solutions towards a lower carbon future. We are committed to attracting top talent, inspiring interest and fostering knowledge exchange in the future of renewable energy technologies.”

Wiernicki will be giving a series of lectures at NUS CDE as part of the Seatrium program. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, he is often called to lecture at university and board level to provide industry insights, trends, outlooks and comments regarding technology readiness timelines.