Wendella orders 89-foot passenger vessel at Burger Boat

Manitoc, Wis, -based Burger Boat Company reports that is has been awarded a contract to construct an 89-foot passenger vessel for Chicago’s Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc.

Burger says that the state-of-the-art passenger vessel will be built with the company’s renowned craftsmanship and precision engineering to deliver the highest standards of safety, performance, and comfort and is designed to enhance Wendella’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences on Chicago’s iconic waterways, accommodating a wide range of tours and private events.

Image: Burger Boat

“We are honored to partner with Wendella Sightseeing Co. Inc. to deliver a vessel that combines innovation, quality, and functionality,” said Jim Ruffolo, president and CEO of Burger Boat Company. “This project exemplifies Burger’s dedication to supporting commercial maritime operations with expertly crafted vessels tailored to the unique needs of our clients.”

The new vessel is designed to align with Wendella’s mission of delivering a superior experience to tourists and event guests alike.

“As we look forward to our tenth decade of setting the standard for the industry and showcasing Chicago to the world, Wendella is pleased to be again working with Burger Boat Company and Seacraft Design LLC on the newest addition to our fleet,” said Wendella president Michael Borgstrom.