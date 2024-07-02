Wärtsilä will supply systems for two more ammonia-fueled gas carriers Written by Nick Blenkey









Ammonia doesn’t produce CO2, sulfur or particulate emissions when combusted, making it a prime candidate to be shipping’s new green fuel. There are currently no ammonia-fueled ships in operation, but Antwerp, Belgium, headquartered Exmar LPG BV hopes to be the first operator to have ships on the water burning the fuel: two ammonia-fueled gas carriers

In October last year, the company, a joint venture between Exmar and Seapeak (the former Teekay LNG), ordered what it says will be the first ever oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuel ammonia engines. The first two in what will now be a series of six midsize ammonia-fueled gas carriers are on order at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea and are scheduled for delivery by the shipbuilder in early 2026. They will each have two WinGD 52-centimeter bore X52DF‑A main engines — and Wärtsilä Gas Solutions fuel supply and cargo handling systems.

Now Wärtsilä Gas has been awarded the contract for the fuel supply and cargo handling systems for the next two new ammonia-fueled gas carriers in the series.

“Ammonia utilization is vital in our pursuit of decarbonised operations,” said Exmar CEO Carl-Antoine Saverys. “Achieving this requires fuel handling and supply systems tailored for ammonia, and Wärtsilä possesses the expertise and capabilities to provide these solutions. Exmar, with over 40 years of experience in handling ammonia, has a proven track record in the safe and efficient transport of this fuel. This collaboration leverages EXMAR’s extensive knowledge and Wärtsilä’s advanced systems to pioneer ammonia as a marine fuel, contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”

These are the last two vessels in a series of six newbuilds for EXMAR. With this latest contract, Wärtsilä will have supplied the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for all six vessels. These medium size gas carriers, MGCs, will be the first ever ocean-going vessels capable of operating with ammonia as fuel. Operating with ammonia has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional marine diesel fuel, as ammonia doesn’t produce CO2, sulphur or particulate emissions when combusted.

“This latest contract win is a significant achievement for our company and demonstrates our expertise in providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry. It is also fully in line with Wärtsilä’s strategy for enabling decarbonised shipping operations and reinforces our strong partnership with both Exmarand Hyundai Mipo Dockyard,” said Patrick Ha, sales manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the cargo handling package and the liquid ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) along with process engineering and dynamic simulation. The AFSS is skid mounted with low- and high-pressure fuel pumps, controls for fuel pressure and temperature, and heat exchangers. Delivery to the shipyard is scheduled for 2025.