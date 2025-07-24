Wärtsilä retrofit brings Corsica Linea ferry Pascal Paoli big fuel savings Written by Nick Blenkey









A Wärtsilä retrofit package for the Corsica Linea ferry Pascal Paoli has reportedly resulted in fuel savings of up to 22%. This significant gain in energy efficiency on each trip has been made possible by the installation of a new twin screw controllable pitch propeller (CPP) system with blades optimized for the ship’s operating profile, the Wärtsilä EnergoProFin energy saving propeller cap, a controls retrofit, and combinator curves for the ship’s various operating modes.

The Pascal Paoli upgrades, which were completed at the end of 2024, were validated through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) open water simulations, and confirmed during sea trials with the chief engineer. In monetary terms, the fuel savings equate to an estimated $7,700 per trip. The related reduction in emissions represents a major step in Corsica Linea’s decarbonization journey, allowing the company to remain compliant with the stricter requirements on carbon emissions.

“We are extremely happy with the efficiency improvements resulting from this Wärtsilä retrofit package,” says Xavier Esnault, energy transition project manager at Corsica Linea. “The fuel savings are important, both from a cost perspective, as well as supporting our decarbonization strategy to reach a reduction of 40% of our CO2 emissions by 2030.”

The Pascal Paoli is a 174-meter long ROPax ferry operating between Marseille and Bastia. Ferries are on the front line of the energy transition and are among the first sectors to target net zero-carbon operations. At the same time, operators are expected to provide a reliable, efficient on-time service, while keeping operating costs under strict control.

“Ferry operators, such as Corsica Linea, are looking to leverage technologies that offer minimal service disruption and a maximised return on investment, all while reducing their carbon footprint goals,” says Andrey Dudko, product manager, propulsion at Wärtsilä Marine. “For this reason, the fuel efficiency upgrade carried out on the Pascal Paoli was done with the aim of supporting Corsica Linea with achieving these

The Pascal Paoli operates with two Wärtsilä 46 engines per shaftline. It has a number of operating modes, including sailing and maneuvering with one or two engines per shaft line. The changes resulting from the retrofit project did not impact the vessel’s maneuverability.

This upgrade comes at a time when ferry operators are under increasing pressure to decarbonize. The IMO’s new Net-Zero Framework through the GHG fuel intensity (GFI) provides a clear incentive for operators to invest in energy-efficiency solutions, such as the technologies leveraged for this retrofit project.