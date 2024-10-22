Wärtsilä cargo handling systems picked for VLAC quartet

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions has booked an order to supply cargo handling systems for four new 93,000 cubic meter capacity very large ammonia carrier (VLAC) vessels being built for Greek owner Naftomar. The contract has been placed by Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Wärtsilä says that its cargo handling systems are modern and proven technology that results from decades of pioneering work in gas solutions. With safety and efficiency as priorities, they are also designed to contribute to reducing operating costs and GHG emissions as well as to an improved vessel EEDI.

“We are very happy to work with Wärtsilä again. Through our previous collaborations, we can be confident these systems are the best possible choice for these vessels,” said a Hanwha Ocean Co spokesperson.

“We have a long and positive relationship with Hanwha and have recently finalized the delivery of equipment for 12 vessels for them,” said Patrick Ha, sales manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. ”We are also pleased to renew our relationship with Naftomar. These repeat orders give a clear indication of the confidence our customers have in the Wärtsilä cargo handling systems, and are the reason behind our unparalleled market position.”

The Wärtsilä cargo handling equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard commencing in first quarter 2025.