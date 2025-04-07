Wärtsilä ANCS installs first NACOS Connect remote mimics application on Sun Princess

Wärtsilä ANCS (Automation, Navigation & Control Systems) has completed the first pilot installation of its NACOS Connect remote mimics application, on Princess Cruises flagship vessel Sun Princess. According to Wärtsilä, this deployment introduces a new level of operational oversight by enhancing shoreside access to real-time data from the ship’s integrated automation systems and sets a new standard for remote vessel management.

The pilot installation was initiated as part of an agreement between Wärtsilä and Princess Cruises signed in 2021.

Wärtsilä ANCS’s NACOS Platinum automation system enhances operational efficiency by providing an onshore technical representative with a complete, real-time overview of the integrated automation system, as if they were on board. The innovative solution allows multiple users to simultaneously view different automation mimics live, from remote, enhancing remote support and guidance capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Wärtsilä ANCS has delivered a system that aligns perfectly with our automation and monitoring objectives by enhancing our ability to remotely support ship operations by providing real-time access to vital systems data,” says James Webb, senior manager, automation for Princess Cruises.

Sun Princess is the first vessel in the brand’s new Sphere Class, a new generation of ships designed with cutting-edge technology for both sustainability and operational efficiency. Using the NACOS Connect application, the ship is provided with enhanced shoreside guidance and systems oversight, supporting ongoing support and analysis, as well as faster incident resolution.

“As pioneers in maritime technology, we are thrilled to partner again with Princess Cruises on this project,” says Thomas Heldarskard-winnerskjold, director, Wärtsilä ANCS. “The NACOS Connect remote mimics application is a welcomed feature for the industry, providing monitoring access and allowing the crew to act on changes more efficiently. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Princess Cruises and expanding the capabilities of our remote solutions.”