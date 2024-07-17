Walter Tague named VP sales and supply at Crowley Fuels

Crowley has named Walter Tague as vice president of sales and supply for its Crowley Fuels businesses unit, which services energy logistics needs throughout Alaska with a network land transportation and marine services and facilities..

With more than 30 years of maritime industry experience specializing in supply chain management and support in the oil and gas sectors, Tague will oversee Crowley’s marketing, sales, customer relations and procurement of refined product supply for the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic markets.

Since joining Crowley in 1999, Tague has served in multiple roles, most recently as the director of commercial operations, overseeing the annual supply of 70 million gallons of fuel and ensuring safe distribution across more than 160 communities across Alaska. In addition, he has played an integral role in supplier relations and business development resulting in access to new supply sources and foreign markets. He is also responsible for establishing an approved process for the utilization of tank ships in Western Alaska, which is accepted by key state, federal and international bodies.

“Walt’s broad experience and invaluable knowledge of the maritime and energy sectors have already made a significant and positive impact on our strategic capabilities within the region,” said Kollin Fencil, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Fuels. “His vision and commitment to operational excellence will continue to drive our sales and supply initiatives forward.”

Tague earned a bachelor of science degree in marine transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., and is an active board member of the Alaska Chadux Network (ACN), serving as chair of its Best Practices Committee for the Alternate Planning Criteria for Tankers.