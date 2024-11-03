Wallenius Wilhelmsen names Bjørnar Bukholm its new CFO

Oslo-headquartered Wallenius Wilhelmsen has named Bjørnar Bukholm as its new EVP and CFO. He will start no later than May 1,2025.

This marks a return to the RO/RO shipping sector for Bukholm who, since 2019, has been the CFO at home security specialist Sector Alarm. Prior to that he spent nearly eight years at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, most recently as SVP corporate finance, strategy & investor relations.

“We are very excited to have Bjørnar back in Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” says Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO and president at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, Lasse Kristoffersen. “Bjørnar knows our company and industry well, has a proven track record as CFO and brings wide and deep strategic and financial experience into the role. He has delivered outstanding results in his previous roles. I believe he will be a very valuable addition to our executive team.”

“I am thrilled to return to Wallenius Wilhelmsen after six years with Sector Alarm,” says Bukholm. “Wallenius Wilhelmsen has always been close to my heart, and I am eager to reconnect with the team and contribute to our shared goals. I look forward to bringing my perspectives to the table and help drive the strategy forward during a period where transition is essential for the industry. Finance plays a crucial role in that transition. Together, we will navigate the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities to ensure continued success and value creation for our stakeholders.”