Volvo Penta unveils new helm-to-propeller hybrid-electric package

Starting at the end of 2025, Volvo Penta will begin limited-scale production of its fully integrated, advanced hybrid-electric solutions across its heavy-duty range. The offering delivers a fully integrated hybrid-electric package, designed to ensure seamless and reliable operation. According to Volvo Penta, it guarantees impeccable transitions between power modes, enhancing performance, comfort and operational efficiency.

The hybrid-electric package introduces features such as reduced noise and vibrations in electric mode, which improve the work environment for crew members and passengers during operations.

Joystick driving, joystick docking, dynamic positioning system and assisted docking in pure electric mode enable precise and effortless maneuvering. Additionally, the system provides access to emission-free zones and is IMO II/III and EPA Tier 3 compliant, offering commercial operators a significant business advantage and facilitating operations in environmentally regulated areas.

The package is easy to install and manage, with Volvo Penta providing a single supplier and point of service contact for the fully integrated helm-to-propeller system, ensuring streamlined maintenance and support.

“With our hybrid-electric package, we are not just introducing a product; we are unveiling a groundbreaking advancement in marine technology. This system exemplifies our dedication to pioneering flexible, seamless performance through innovative hybridization and electrification,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta’s marine business.

FULLY INTEGRATED HYBRID-ELECTRIC SYSTEM FOR COMMERCIAL VESSELS

The Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package is a complete, fully integrated system with Volvo Penta controlling all parts from helm-to-propeller. The system features the full range of Volvo Penta D13 IPS 900/1050/1200/1350 hybrid, 160 kW electric motor and Volvo Penta optimized batteries.

The electric motor and diesel engine work in parallel on the same drive shaft, allowing for smooth pure electric drive mode, hybrid mode, and seamless automatic power transitions. In cross-over mode, one diesel engine propel both drives, with the aim of optimizing efficiency and prolonging toperation time between required engine maintenance.

Depending on the chosen drive mode, the system automatically controls whether the vessel should be powered by the electric motor, the combustion engine, or both, ensuring seamless and efficient operation. The system allows the use of the combustion engine as a generator, seamlessly switching between power sources to recharge the batteries during the voyage or while docked. This capability reduces or even eliminates the need for additional generator run-time.

PIONEERING HYBRID-ELECTRIC FEATURES FOR COMMERCIAL OPERATORS

The hybrid-electric package is integrated with advanced technology, orchestrated by the Volvo Penta electronic vessel control (EVC) system, and the innovative features in new drive modes. This enables joystick driving, joystick docking, low speed, dynamic positioning system (dps), and assisted docking in both pure electric and hybrid modes.

The package features type approved display (TAD) screens with an added hybrid-electric driver interface (HMI) view displaying new functions such as drive modes and battery status. The EVC system will enable monitoring of engine status, remote diagnostics, and data sharing capabilities, allowing for remote software updates and ensuring an enhanced level of support through Volvo Penta’s global service network.

“Our Volvo Penta hybrid-electric package integrates state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The advanced EVC system and new drive modes provide unparalleled control and efficiency, enhancing the operational capabilities of commercial vessels,” said Inden.

Delivery of the D13 IPS hybrid-electric package is set to begin at the end of 2025.