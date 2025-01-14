Volvo Penta launches new all-inclusive global three-year marine warranty

Volvo Penta has launched a new, expanded three-year global warranty that, it says, “ensures peace of mind, with terms for commercial marine operators measured by years or total operational hours, whichever comes firs.t”

The new comprehensive marine warranty applies to products delivered from 2025 and onwards and covers Volvo Penta branded transmissions, engines, control systems, and accessories.

The new three-year standard warranty replaces previous offerings, providing a unified and expanded solution. It includes global coverage on all marine Volvo Penta branded products, supported by expert assistance, prompt repairs, and access to Volvo Penta’s extensive service network.

For the first three years, the warranty covers all Volvo Penta branded products, transitioning to major component coverage in the subsequent two years. For commercial marine operators, the warranty terms are measured by years or total operational hours, whichever comes first,.

“Our new three-year standard warranty underscores Volvo Penta’s dedication to providing robust and comprehensive coverage, enhancing the total ownership experience for both leisure and commercial customers,” said Pernilla Arslan, director service market operations, Volvo Penta. “Leisure customers can now enjoy peace of mind with the knowledge that they are supported by the new all-inclusive Volvo Penta marine warranty. For marine commercial operators, the new warranty is an invaluable asset, ensuring reliability, prioritizing uptime, and supporting long-term operational efficiency. This commitment to premium-level support is aligned with Volvo Penta’s dedication to operational efficiency and customer success, making marine ownership as seamless and dependable as possible.”

All warranty inquiries and related repairs are managed by local Volvo Penta dealers, ensuring expert care and support. Volvo Penta’s network of authorized dealers contributes to the ease of ownership by providing professional guidance, prompt repairs, and reliable coverage for all Volvo Penta products.