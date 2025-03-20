Vinssen earns AiP certification for Korea’s first hydrogen propulsion tug

Vinssen Co. Ltd., a maritime decarbonization technology specialist focused on hydrogen fuel cells and supporting systems, has received the Approval in Principle (AiP) certification from the Korean Register for Korea’s first tugboat featuring a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

This certification marks a significant milestone in the development of eco-friendly technologies, initiated through an MoU with KRE, leader in ship design, retrofit engineering, and maritime infrastructure engineering. The joint-research project between the three organizations represents a major leap in applying decarbonization technology to high-carbon-emitting vessels, such as tugboats, advancing the maritime industry’s shift toward sustainability.

Concept design of new tugboat. Credit: Vinssen Co. Ltd.

Vinssen leads the engineering of hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems, while KRE handles the tugboat’s base performance and layout engineering. This 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tugboat uses hydrogen fuel and stores excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for low-load operations, allowing for future energy demand preparedness. During high-output scenarios, the stored energy from the batteries supplements the fuel cell’s power to ensure stable and efficient propulsion, enabling peak-load operations.

Vinssen provides a practical and scalable propulsion system for port operations, optimizing hydrogen energy use based on the tugboat’s operational profile. The system is designed to meet current and future environmental regulations while delivering exceptional performance in harsh and specialized marine environments.

Vinssen’s propulsion system goes beyond fuel cell technology, offering a comprehensive green solution that integrates battery energy storage systems. Meanwhile, Vinssen plans to participate in Sea Asia 2025, scheduled for next week, at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, to promote its eco-friendly vessels and propulsion systems.