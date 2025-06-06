Viking Line unveils its concept for Helios, the world’s largest electric passenger-car ferry Written by Nick Blenkey









Preparing to launch entirely emission-free service between Helsinki and Tallinn, Finland’s Viking Line has unveiled its concept for what would be the world’s largest electric passenger-car ferry. It says that its concept vessel, called Helios, is proof that a green maritime corridor across the Gulf of Finland could be realized as early as the beginning of the 2030s.

With a battery capacity of approximately 85–100 megawatt hours (MWh), Helios could transport 2,000 passengers across the Gulf of Finland in just over two hours. The length of the concept vessel is 195 meters, the width 30 meters and the speed approximately 23 knots. The freight capacity on board is approximately 2 lane kilometers.

That’s significantly longer than the 130 meter all electric, aluminum hulled catamaran vessel that Incat Tasmania is building for South American ferry operator Buquebus. That vessel will operate entirely on battery-electric power when it enters service between Buenos Aires and Uruguay carrying up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate.

Helios is based on a research collaboration between Viking Line and Rauma shipyard along withother partners. The concept is specifically designed for the Helsinki–Tallinn route, as the 80 kilometers or 43 nautical mile, route is ideally suited for electric vessel traffic. The electric vessel is always charged when the ship is in port. The vessel requires a charging capacity of over 30 megawatt hours.

“Helios heralds a new era in maritime transport, just like the first sail, steam, and motor ships did in their time,” says Viking Line’s CEO Jan Hanses. “The concept proves that large-scale emission-free maritime transport is no longer a utopia. The world’s largest fully electric passenger-car ferries could be in operation as early as the beginning of the next decade. We are strongly committed to realizing the ambitious vision that Helios represents,” says

Over the years, Viking Line has been a low-emission shipping pioneer by investing hundreds of millions of euros in groundbreaking technologies. Viking Grace, delivered in 2013, was the world’s first passenger ship to use both liquefied natural gas and biogas as fuel. In 2022, Viking Grace was paired with an even more climate-smart vessel, Viking Glory. Through these ship investments, Viking Line’s travelers can now choose biofuel for an additional fee, thereby reducing the emissions from their trip by 90%. In addition, Viking Line’s first freight customers have signed agreements to use biofuel.

Emission-free shipping in the Gulf of Finland is promoted by the FIN-EST Green Corridor project, launched by the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn, whose founders and members also include the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia’s Ministry of Climate and the companies Viking Line, Rederi AB Eckerö and Tallink Grupp.

“It is great that both cities and their ports have committed to creating a green maritime corridor,” says Hanses. “Electric shipping is not created solely by ship investments. It also requires efficient, reliable charging infrastructure in ports. The home port for the new electric vessels would be Jätkäsaari, where the Port of Helsinki has a development and expansion program underway until 2032. The progress of this project is extremely important for our own plans.”

Currently, most passenger and freight traffic from the Port of Helsinki is destined for Estonia. According to the Port of Helsinki’s forecasts, passenger traffic between the city’s West Harbour and Tallinn will increase from 5.5 million passengers in 2024 to 11.6 million by 2040. Also cargo volumes are expected to grow significantly.

“The Helsinki–Tallinn route performed particularly well last year, and we believe volume will continue to increase – there is strong demand, based on need, for connections between Finland and the Baltics,” says Hanses. “EU emissions trading fees and tightening regulations place an ever larger burden on fossil fuel-based maritime traffic every year, but emission-free technology would enable us to increase capacity on the roue. Our goal is to order two electric ships for the route, which would double our current capacity year-round.”

Viking Line says that its Helios concept serves as a basis for continued planning and for the invitation to tender to shipyards. This spring, Viking Line submitted a funding application to the EU’s Innovation Fund for the construction of a ferry.

Viking Helios concept ferry