Vigor wins $7.8M USNS Washington Chambers contract

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $7,792,948 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4114) for the 50-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support vessel USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11).

Built by NASSCO and commissioned in 2011, USNS Washington Chambers is a Lewis and Clarke class dry cargo ship.

The contract includes a base period and two unexercised options for additional work and timethat, if exercised, would increase its cumulative value of this contract to $7,991,778.

Work will be performed in Portland, beginning Jan. 10, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025.

Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $7,792,978 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the sam.gov website and three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220525C4114).