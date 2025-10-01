VIDEO: Windward Offshore takes delivery of its first CSOV, Windward Athens Written by Nick Blenkey









Hamburg-headquartered Windward Offshore has officially taken delivery of its first Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), Windward Athens. Ordered at Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard in October 2023, it was delivered on schedule by Vard’s Brattvaag shipyard following sea trials last month. Its delivery marks Windward ’s entry into operations with its dedicated CSOV fleet.

The Windward Athens is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to support installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities in offshore wind farms. Built to Vard 4 19 design, it measures 87.5 meters in length with a 19.5-meter beam, offers accommodation for up to 120 people and is equipped with the latest technology for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations. This includes a motion-compensated gangway, advanced crane systems and hybrid propulsion technology prepared for future operation on green methanol.

“The delivery of Windward Athens is a defining moment for Windward Offshore,” said Windward Offshore managing director Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, “The on-time delivery of Windward Athens is not only a testament to the strong commitment and excellent work of the Windward team but also the professionalism of Vard and the equipment makers selected for our four vessels.

“Being the first vessel in our fleet, she is the anchor stone for the high-quality and reliable services we will provide to the offshore wind industry.”

Windward Athens is now being prepared to service and support major offshore wind projects in Europe. The vessel is currently being readied for her first charter, which will commence immediately and mark the beginning of Windward Offshore’s operational activities.

“We are proud to commence a charter right after delivery of the vessel and work for RWE as the top tier global developer of offshore wind in our collaboration with North Star Renewables in the future,” said Windward Offshore managing director Bastian Hagebeuker. “The vessel’s name – Windward Athens – pays tribute to one of Windward Offshore’s founding shareholders and symbolizes our strong partnerships driving the company’s growth.”

Windward Offshore is a consortium led by the Rickmers family’s SeaRenergy Group, the offshore wind services arm of its Asian Spirit Steamship Company. Other Windward Offshore consortium members include Blue Star Group GmbH & Cie. KG, Athens-headquartered dry bulk specialist Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), and SeraVerse GmbH.

With three additional sister CSOVs, Windward Paris, Windward Munich and Windward Hamburg, currently under construction, Windward Offshore is building one of the most modern and capable service fleets in the market. Together, these vessels will form the backbone of the company’s offering and enable Windward Offshore to provide integrated solutions for the entire offshore wind lifecycle.