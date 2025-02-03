VIDEO: RMK Marine launches Neoline Origin wind powered RO/RO

Turkish shipbuilder RMK Marine has now launched Neoline Origin, the primarily-wind powered RO/RO ordered at the shipyard by Nantes, France, based Neoline in January 2023 (see earlier story).

The 136 meter long Neoliner will offer 1,200 lane meters (2.8 meters wide) of RO/RO capacity (equivalent to 321 cars), or 265 TEU, for a maximum weight of 5,300 tons of goods.

Promising fuel reductions of up to 80%, Neoline Origin will use the same Chantiers de l’Atlantique SolidSail wind propulsion technology as the Orient Express Silenseas cruise yachts. In the case of the Neoliner, the SolidSails will be mounted on two 76-meter-high folding carbon masts and will have a sail area of 3,000 square meters.

For port maneuvers, and when needed to maintain on-time service, the vessel will also be equipped with an auxiliary engine. MGO-fueled gensets and three transverse thrusters

Neoline says the launch is the result of thousands of hours of work by RMK Marine’s teams and all technical partners: Mauric, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Fouré Lagadec, D-Ice Engineering, Axima, Bio-Sea, Gürdesan, BMA, Berg Propulsion, ABC, and others.…

In the coming months, sea trials of the Neoliner Origin will take place before its expected delivery in late June 2025, followed by its inaugural voyage departing from Saint- Nazaire in summer 2025.

Shippers who have committed to use the ship include Renault Group.

The Neoliner Origin will operate a regular route on its pilot itinerary between Saint-Nazaire, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax, N.S.