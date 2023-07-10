VIDEO: Responders to Port Newark RO/RO fire report “considerable progress”

The response to the Port Newark RO/RO fire that broke out aboard the Grimaldi Group’s Grande Costa d’Avorio on the evening of July 5 continued over the weekend. Capt. Zeita Merchant, the captain of the port of New York and New Jersey and federal on-scene coordinator, had some encouraging news by Saturday.

“Thanks to the dedication of the responders on scene, we have made considerable progress overnight,” she said. “There is still significant work to do, and challenges ahead as we get closer to an end state, but the ability for agencies at all levels to work together in our response is a testament to our shared commitment and singular vision to ensuring the responders, the community, and the port remains safe.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had been contained on the 11th deck and was being suppressed and no longer spreading to other areas of the vessel.

Responders were also continuing dewatering operations on the lower decks.

Due to successful dewatering, the vessel has been further stabilized, the unified command said, adding,”the vessel will continue to list between one and two degrees to starboard as a way to accelerate the dewatering process.

Air monitoring specialists, contracted by Gallagher Marine Systems, which has been contracted by the vessel owner, Grimaldi, continue to perform air monitoring around the vessel and in the surrounding areas. Additional air monitoring devices are being deployed to extend the footprint of the monitored area. No detections above hazardous levels in the surrounding areas have been observed since the monitoring began on July 6th at 9pm.

“Public and responder safety remain a top priority for the Unified Command and even thought the progress made on fire suppression on the vessel is a significant victory, we will continue to deploy air and water monitoring resources,” said Kevin S. Perry, vice president of emergency response at Gallagher Marine Systems.

There is no visible pollution or sheen in the water, but it is discolored from soot. Water samples were collected on Friday and test results from those samples were expected to be returned within 48 hours.

The City of Newark and the Newark Fire Department continue to work closely with the unified command.

“We are pleased to report that each of the Newark fire captains who were injured while fighting the fire at Port Newark have been released from the hospital,” said Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. “The Newark fire captain who suffered burns from water accumulated on the cargo ship’s floor is reportedly in stable condition and will complete his recovery at home,” he added.

As of Sunday, the 11th deck was being monitored and overhauled to address any remaining heat sources, with responders dewatering spaces as necessary to ensure continued stability.

With thunderstorms and significant wind gusts expected in the region throughout the weekend, the unified command put measures in place to mitigate any potential impacts.

The command continues to monitor weather conditions and adjust operations as necessary to ensure the safety of the responders and response efforts.