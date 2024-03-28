VIDEO: Port Authority NSW puts two new fire/rescue vessels to work

Two state-of-the art monohull firefighting rescue vessels, the Burra and Girawaa, are now at work for Port Authority New South Wales in Sydney Harbour. Able to reach speeds of 27 knots, they are the fastest response vessels ever commissioned by the port authority.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built in New South Wales at Birdon’s Port Macquarie shipyard they are designed to play a pivotal role in major on-water incidents, including firefighting operations both on and from the water. They replace the vessels Shirley Smith and Ted Noffs, that have been retired after almost 40 years of service.

Each year, Port Authority NSW responds to over 1,000 incidents in Sydney ports alone, including vessel fires, oil pollution and water rescues. The boats are designed for firefighting both on water and from the water where fires are in difficult locations for land crews.

They can pump 16,000 liters of sea water per minute —- equivalent to the capacity of four large fire trucks — can project water to over 90 meters – almost the length of a standard soccer field,

Can travel at speeds of 27 knots (50km/h).

“These vessels are befitting of the hard-working harbors they have been built especially for and embody Port Authority’s commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Port Authority NSW’s, CEO, Captain Philip Holliday. “The Burra and Girawaa will become the new icons of our working harbors, honouring the rich tapestry of maritime heritage in Coastal Sydney and the Traditional Owners whose waters and lands we help to protect every day.”

With a length, overall, of 17.8 meters, beam of 5.5 meters and draft of 0.8 meters, the new Port Authority NSW vessels are each propelled by twin NAMJet TJ611 waterjets and powered by twin Scania DI16-076M engines coupled with ZF665 2.593:1 gearboxes.

