VIDEO: New Zealand’s Vessev unveils its VS—9 e-foiler

Auckland, New Zealand, based Vessev has introduced a new entry into the foiling electric passenger vessel market, the VS—9. Designed to carry 10 passengers at a service speed of 25 knots, the 9-meter vessel is in the final phase of sea trials ahead of commercial certification by Maritime New Zealand. Production of VS—9s has already began with the first vessel set to enter the commercial service of the largest ferry operator in New Zealand, Fullers360. It has been designed and built by Vessev with input from Fullers360’s decarbonization team, NetZero Maritime.

While traditional commercial passenger vessels have tended toward being larger in order to be comfortable, Vessev’s vision for the VS—9 platform takes a different tack.

“Traditionally, larger vessels are required to deliver a comfortable passenger experience as they can handle the impact of waves and wake,” says Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann, a former Apple Watch engineering program lead. “By flying above the waves, the VS—9 delivers a large vessel experience on an agile platform that can be berthed and charged in nearly any marina.

“One way of looking at the impact of this vessel is that our waterways today are like roadways, where the only comfortable mode of transportation are very large multi-passenger buses – i.e. ferries. These large vessels are here to stay, but they will be augmented with point-to-point services delivered by vessels such as the VS—9. It’s like introducing a limo into a world of buses.”

At low speeds the VS—9 is stabilized by its foiling technology below the waterline. As the vessel accelerates the America’s Cup-derived foils, which change shape using high precision flaps under the water to optimize efficiency, cause the carbon fiber hull to rise effortlessly out of the water where it skims 50 centimeters (about 20 inches) above, clear of turbulent waves and wake.

Inside, says Vessev, the new cabin is inspired by the premium automotive sector. It is both comfortable and spacious, with quality materials used throughout, along with ergonomic seats and armrests allowing passengers to relax and enjoy the views afforded by the vessel’s panoramic windows.

“In designing the VS—9 transportation configuration, we knew that we wanted to create something that highlights the unique advantages of this technology,” says Laakman. “She includes stylish seating for 10 where easy conversation can flow between guests while quietly gliding to their destination. The full standing height cabin also includes wraparound glass with panoramic views of the environment around them. Our goal was to make sure the passengers of the VS—9 are connecting with only two things – those on the journey with them as well as their surroundings. We’ve accomplished exactly that.”

Vessev’s lead designer, Alain Brideson shared: “Our objective for the VS—9 was to create something that is beautifully utilitarian. Using the tools of the premium automotive segment, every surface of the VS—9 has been carefully crafted to emanate quality. The entire exterior harmoniously embeds functionality into a clean and balanced form. The interior was all about reducing to the bare essentials and ensuring the cabin is open and flowing.”

Mike Horne, CEO Fullers360 said: “Flying on the VS—9’s foils and relaxing into its stylish interior is an unmatched feeling. We are thrilled to see the vessel progress further toward taking its first commercial journey on the Waitematā. Introducing the VS—9 into the Fullers360 fleet and eventually bringing larger electric foiling vessels to life is incredibly exciting for our industry”.

VERSATILE PLATFORM

While the initial VS–9 is configured for premium transportation experiences, the platform has been designed from the start to be flexible and scalable. Being a catamaran with a flat wing-deck from bow to stern presents many different options for configuration.

Laakmann added: “We knew that the VS—9 would attract interest from several arms of the marine industry, but what we didn’t know was how quickly that would happen: from the passenger transportation space and eco-resort transfer vessels, to tenders for larger yachts, and of course water limos. In the recreational sector, we’ve already fielded many enquiries and we’re exciting to launch different variations of the VS—9 in support of boaters who also want to propel a more liveable world”.

Utilizing the design of the VS—9, Vessev is already working through further enhancements to the vessel’s performance and planning for larger foiling vessels with capacity for more passengers and suitable for a range of routes.