VIDEO: New ProZero tour boat goes to work in Greenland Written by Nick Blenkey









Greenland-based tour operator Albatros Arctic Circle has just taken delivery of a brand new ProZero 13.5 meter Arctic Workboat from Faarborg, Denmark, headquartered Tuco Marine / ProZero Workboats. Built on the proven ProZero hull concept, the vessel is specifically designed to operate in the cold Greenland waters and is approved by the Danish Maritime Authority to transport up to 12 passengers, along with a skipper and crew members, under the specific regulations for Greenland and Arctic operations.

The new boat is tailored for day trips and whale watching, offering a high degree of comfort and excellent opportunities for social activities in the cabin. On the roof of the cabin, there is a lookout post where guests can experience the impressive Greenlandic nature from an elevated position.

The sea trials and handover at the shipyard in Faaborg were carried out by Albatros Arctic Circle skipper Rasmus Troelsen and Alexander List Feirup, production manager at Tuco Marine, as representatives of their respective companies.

The ProZero 13.5 meter Arctic Workboat adds to the ProZero range of fast boats for professionals, featuring advanced technology and functional design. The hull is designed to deliver high comfort and excellent sailing characteristics, combined with low resistance for better fuel efficiency and good stability. The dual Z-drives and deep V-hull ensure reliable performance in all weather conditions, providing swift and efficient transport.

The boat can be equipped with advanced features such as heated windows, a satellite compass, and specialized tank systems. Additional optional equipment can include heated railings, upgraded interior heating systems, and roof rails for equipment, increasing the boat’s versatility and adaptability to various tasks.

“The ProZero 13.5 meter Arctic Workboat is not just a smaller version of our 15 meter flagship,” says Tuco Marine Group managing director Jonas Pedersen. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and the unique demands of Arctic navigation. This boat is set to establish new standards for maritime operations in the Arctic, providing reliable and efficient service for many years to come.