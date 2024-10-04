VIDEO: New LSRI “floating classroom” is in the water

The Sadie Ann, a 65-foot Incat Crowther designed research vessel on order at the Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey, La., (see earlier story) is now in the water. Designed to meet the needs of the Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI) at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for a “floating classroom,” the vessel is designed with state-of-the-art technology to support research and education by any discipline.

The 65-foot aluminum catamaran-style vessel will have capacity for 49 people.

The vessel is fitted with an ESCO battery hybrid system and twin John Deere 6090SFM85 diesels, each developing 317 kW @ 2300 rpm. Service speed is 17 knots and maximum speed 18 knots.

The parallel hybrid propulsion system is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Maximum speed of 18 knots and range of 690 miles at 12 knots.

The main deck of the “floating classroom” is home to both wet and dry research labs, a moon pool opening and a hydraulic winch and A-frame.

The upper deck includes a 310 square foot classroom with internet and communication technologies.

