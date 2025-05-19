VIDEO: Mexican navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc slams into Brooklyn Bridge Written by Nick Blenkey









This morning, the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc remained docked at Pier 36 in Manhattan after a deadly incident Saturday night in which horrified onlookers saw it plow under the Brooklyn Bridge, snapping off the tops of its three masts, one after another, sending two crew members falling to their deaths and injuring 19 others.

FULL VIDEO: Footage shows everything leading up to the boat crash at the Brooklyn Bridge — wild moment caught from start to impact!#BrooklynBridge #BoatCrashpic.twitter.com/u5m2ei9dcl — Wake Up World (@WakeUpWxrld) May 18, 2025

“To put it mildly, after being fully briefed on last night’s Brooklyn Bridge accident, one thing is very clear: There are many more questions than answers as to how the accident occurred and whether it could have been prevented,” the New York Times reports Senator Chuck Schumer as saying, during a news conference on Sunday..

The two crew members who died are identified in media reports as 20 year old female cadet América Yamileth Sánchez Hernández and 23 year old Adal Jair Maldonado Marcos.

“The accident occurred after the ship left Pier 17 in Manhattan, just below the Brooklyn Bridge,” reports the New York Times. “It was supposed to head south and sail out of New York Harbor, with a stop on the Brooklyn waterfront to refuel before heading to Iceland.

“Instead, at about 8:30 p.m., the Cuauhtémoc headed in the wrong direction, under the Brooklyn Bridge, where it was never intended to sail, according to a spokesman for the city’s emergency management office.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. Meantime CNN reports the New York Police Department as saying that the Cuauhtémoc “experienced a mechanical malfunction,” citing a preliminary investigation by several agencies. CNN cites a senior City official as saying. “It was the current that took it under the bridge. It wasn’t supposed to be headed in that direction.

While the ship did not have a tug escort, McAllister Towing, said on Sunday that one of its vessels “assisted the Cuauhtémoc as it departed Pier 17.”

Following is McAllister’s full statement:

“McAllister Towing is aware of the incident involving the Mexican naval training vessel Cuauhtémoc and the Brooklyn Bridge on the evening of May 17. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those impacted by this event.

“One of our vessels assisted the Cuauhtémoc as it departed Pier 17 en route to anchorage, where the vessel was scheduled to take on bunkers. Following the allision, our crew provided additional assistance and promptly notified the appropriate authorities.

“While the cause of the incident is still under investigation, McAllister Towing is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities and will continue to support the review process as needed. Out of respect for that process, we will not be commenting further at this time.

“McAllister Towing has proudly served the Port of New York and surrounding communities for over 160 years, and the safety of the harbor and those who operate within it remains our top priority.”