VIDEO: Maersk’s Vincent Clerc upbeat on first half performance

“We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation,” said A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (Maersk) CEO Vincent Clerc as the company reported second quarter results that saw revenue growth of 2.8% and EBIT reaching $845 million. Though EBIT was down from $1.3 billion reported in the first quarter , Maersk says results were in line with the previous year despite significant geopolitical uncertainty and continued rate pressure.

“Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards,” said Clerc. “It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business. Even with market volatility and historical uncertainty in global trade, demand remained resilient, and we’ve continued to respond with speed and flexibility. As our customers navigate these complex challenges, we remain committed to helping them build stronger and more adaptable supply chains— making sure they are ready to not just weather disruption, but to grow through it.”

Maersk says that Ocean delivered good results in a quarter marked by significant volatility in demand and rates. Volumes grew 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year, mainly driven by exports out of Asia, with freight rates picking up in the quarter, while still being under pressure both sequentially and compared to previous year. The Gemini Cooperation was successfully phased in fully in June with reliability scores above the 90% target in its first few months of operation.

Logistics & Services continued to focus on operational efficiency and delivering sustainable profitability improvement. EBIT increased by 39% to USD 175m and EBIT margin was 4.8%, up from 3.5% in the same quarter last year. The margin growth was driven by strong cost discipline and increased productivity.

Terminals reported record-high volumes and revenue. Volumes increased 9.9% and were supported by the successful phase-in of the Gemini cooperation adding more Maersk Ocean volumes to the Terminals business. EBIT increased by 31% to USD 461m driven primarily by strong operational and joint venture performance. ROIC increased to 15.4%, up from 12.2% in the same quarter last year.

GUIDANCE RAISED

Given the more resilient market demand outside of North America, Maersk raises its full-year 2025 financial guidance as per the table below. The expected global container market volume growth has been revised to between 2% and 4% (previously between -1% and 4%). At this time, disruption in the Red Sea is still expected to last for the full year.