VIDEO: Lyman-Morse Fabrication launches new landing craft series

With landing craft type workboats demonstrating their versatility in a broad range of applications, Thomaston, Me., based Lyman-Morse Fabrication has launched its the LMF 33 landing craft as its newest workboat project. The 32 foot 9 inch long by 11 foot 10 inch beam landing craft is designed to fill the niche for a high-quality and durable work vessel built to withstand the rigors of extreme marine environments. The aluminum hull allows operators to land the boat on rocky beaches without damaging the hull, while the wide-open bow functions as a stable and uncluttered work, cargo, or passenger space.

Lyman-Morse Fabrication LMF 33

Hull 1 of this series was commissioned by the University of New Hampshire’s School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering for work in its aquaculture research programs. This model features a deck-mounted 3,300-pound crane for easy hauling of nets and traps.

The LMF 33 landing craft was designed by Newbury, Mass., based Response Marine, with whom Lyman-Morse Fabrication has worked on other commercial and utility vessels.

The LMF 33 is offered as series-built model. With the heritage and expertise of a custom boatbuilding company behind it, says Lyman-Morse Fabrication, the vessel can be customized to fit an owner or organization’s specific needs and is well-suited for:

Transport/remote accessibility

Research institutions

Heavy industry

Fire/rescue

Construction

Patrol

Spill response

Multi-purpose/utility

The drop-down bow door makes transporting equipment to an area without a dock seamless. The vessel is offered with multiple propulsion options. Hull 1 features twin 250 HP Yamaha outboards with joystick control delivering a cruising speed of 27 knots and maximum speed of over 40 knots.

Lyman-Morse Fabrication functions as an independent entity from its parent, custom power and sailing yacht specialist Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding, operating from a 15,000-square-foot facility, just a few miles from its parent company’s boatyard.

