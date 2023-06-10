VIDEO: Kotug starts zero-emission barging Cargill cocoa-beans

Cargill has become the first company in the world to put into operation fully electrified pusher tugs and barges for inland shipping, eliminating both emissions and noise pollution. As we reported when the plan was first announced, Cargill has partnered with Kotug International for the zero-emission barging operation, which uses Kotug’s zero emission E-Pusher and E-Barges, the world’s first fully electric pusher boat and barges to transport cocoa beans from the Port of Amsterdam, the largest cocoa import port in the world, to Cargill’s cocoa factory in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

In a June 8 ceremony, Marieke Taal, operations manager at Cargill, christened the E-Pusher 1, marking the official start of the operations.

Kotug’s zero-emission E-Pusher, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, eliminates harmful emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). The fully electric pusher boats and barges are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 190,000 kg per year, the equivalent of 15,000 one-way truck trips of the same distance. The boats will be powered by green electricity from a wind farm that Cargill and Vattenfall operate in partnership with Windpark Hanze.

“Cargill is committed to nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way,” said Emiel van Dijk, managing director cocoa & chocolate Europe & West Africa at Cargill. “Electrifying the transportation of our cocoa beans is just one example of how we are implementing new, innovative sustainable practices to reduce our impact on the planet and protect people. The Kotug E-pusher Type M is the first-of-its-kind and Cargill is excited to be a partner in launching it in the Netherlands.”

“I would like to express our gratitude to Cargill for their partnership and unwavering support in this transformative endeavor,” said Ard-Jan Kooren, president & CEO of Kotug International. “Together, we are making history and reshaping the future of inland shipping. This ground-breaking achievement aligns with our mission to provide sustainable solutions to the maritime industry. By introducing the world’s first zero emission vessel of this set-up, we aim to inspire other shipping companies, governments, and stakeholders to embrace clean energy solutions and make significant strides towards achieving the global climate goals for the next generation.”