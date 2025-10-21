VIDEO: Groundbreaking Energy Observer 3 will have Rockwell Automation tech on board Written by Nick Blenkey









Continuing a long partnership with the French-headquartered Energy Observer project, Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] will support the development and launch of the project’s next-generation laboratory vessel, Energy Observer 3 (EO3).

Operating with no direct greenhouse gas emissions, EO3 will test a variety of low-carbon solutions in real maritime conditions, setting new standards for decarbonization and innovation in maritime mobility.

EO3 pioneers a groundbreaking energy system that uses ammonia as a hydrogen carrier. The vessel integrates an ammonia cracker, dual fuel cells (proton exchange membrane and solid oxide fuel cell), a 100%-ammonia engine with NOx aftertreatment, batteries, automated wind propulsion wings, and a superstructure fully covered with high-efficiency solar cells.

Much more than a technology platform, EO3 will also serve as a space for experimentation, audiovisual production, educational outreach, and international events, bringing together engineers, researchers, artists, and decision-makers.

“Our partnership with Energy Observer is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation, expertise, and shared values come together,” said Emmanuel Guilhamon, global vice president of sustainability, Rockwell Automation, “For nearly a decade, Rockwell Automation has supported Energy Observer’s mission to pioneer sustainable energy solutions at sea. Energy Observer 3 represents the next chapter in our collaboration, combining advanced automation, data management, and human creativity to drive real progress in maritime decarbonization. Together, we are committed to building a more sustainable future — one voyage at a time.”

The first test bench preparing a simulation of the energy chain onboard of EO3 will include the latest IT/OT, visualization and data management solutions.

These technologies will support EO3’s hybrid energy systems, including ammonia cracking, hydrogen fuel cells, and battery storage, enabling real-time monitoring, optimization, and data-driven decision-making for both offshore and onshore operations.

By leveraging Rockwell Automation’s technologies and services, Energy Observer 3 will benefit from:

Enhanced energy efficiency and autonomy, maximizing performance while minimizing environmental impact

Robust data management and analytics, empowering the crew to innovate and optimize operations in real time

Global service and support, with Rockwell Automation field engineers providing rapid response and technical expertise wherever the vessel operates

Open, user-friendly platforms, allowing the Energy Observer team to manage, program, and maintain systems independently, even in remote environments

Rockwell Automation’s collaboration with Energy Observer began in 2016, providing automation solutions and global service support for the original Energy Observer 1 catamaran, which completed a seven-year global odyssey to demonstrate the viability of renewable energy systems. The collaboration has grown through continuity, trust, and shared commitment to sustainability, with Rockwell Automation’s technical teams remaining engaged throughout the journey.