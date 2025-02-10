VIDEO: Damen upgrades Van Oord cable layer Nexus

Rotterdam-headquartered Van Oord has installed selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems on its 2014-built cable-laying vessel Nexus, making it fully IMO Tier III compliant. The work was carried out by the vessel’s original builder, Damen Shipyards Group, at Damen Ship Repair Amsterdam.

The Nexus is a Damen Offshore Carrier (DOC) 8500 measuring 122.68 x 27.45 meters that undertakes cable laying operations principally in the offshore wind sector.

The project required the installation of five SCR units, one for each of the Nexus’ engines. Damen developed its marine NOX reduction system in 2015 in preparation for IMO Tier III regulations. The system has proven itself on multiple applications on tugs, workboats, yachts and inland shipping vessels.

The system uses a catalyst to react with injected urea to chemically reduce NOX from the vessel’s exhaust gases. Damen adapted its standard system to meet the specific requirements of the Nexus.

“We chose Damen based on their familiarity with the Nexus as the original builder,” said Hein Leemhuis, project manager, fleets, at Van Oord. “Additionally, they were able to offer us a one-stop-shop solution, taking care of the entire project.”

Damen’s contract scope included undertaking a feasibility study to assess and make proposals for the installation of the SCRs. Additionally Damen was responsible for the engineering, production and installation of the systems. and taking care of the arrangements for the verification and certification for class notation of the vessel.

Damen’s marine NOX reduction system is a relatively compact system, with all component parts combined.

“Damen’s system combines the damper and scrubber in one unit,“ said Leemhuis. “With an existing vessel that has not been built with an SCR installation in mind, there is a minimum of space available, so a system such as this, which requires less volume, is ideal for a retrofit project.”

Following the completion of the project, Nexus has been extensively, independently tested and the effects of the SCR installation on her NOX emissions verified.

With the SCRs installed, Van Oord has reduced the NOX emissions of the vessel by up to 80%.

“There is a good match in the culture and mentality between Damen and Van Oord – we both want to go forward,” said André de Bie, program manager, sustainable propulsion, at Damen. “When you’re both looking in the same direction, things are easier. As a result, there has been a very pleasant cooperation that has helped to ensure such a positive result.”