VIDEO: AkzoNobel protects ultra deep drilling research vessel Meng Xian

AkzoNobel reports that Meng Xian, China’s first domestically designed and built ultra deep-sea research drilling vessel is being protected by more than 300,000 liters of marine coatings supplied by its International brand.

Meng Xian (meaning Dream) has the ability to drill as far as 11 kilometers (nearly seven miles) beneath the ocean into the Earth’s crust and upper mantle.

It is China’s largest scientific research vessel, measuring 179.8 meters in length and 32.8 meters in width and with a displacement of 42,600 tonnes. It has a range of 15,000 nautical miles, is self-supporting for 120 days and can to accommodate 180 people.

“The deep-earth core samples it retrieves will provide global scientists with direct evidence to study plate tectonics, oceanic crust evolution, ancient marine climates, and the evolution of life,” said Xu Zhenqiang, director of the Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey unit of China Geological Survey. “It will aid humanity in better understanding, protecting, and utilizing the oceans.”

International products have been applied to the entire vessel, including the hull, deck, engine room and ballast tanks, providing a protective shield against the ever-changing ocean conditions.

“We were honored to support this landmark project,” says Simon Parker, director of Akzo Nobel’s marine and protective coatings business. “We developed a customized solution, applying all our experience and expertise to ensure the Meng Xian is equipped to endure the harsh and unpredictable conditions, while significantly extending its service life.”

“This is a significant breakthrough in China’s key technology and equipment for deep-sea exploration,” said Captain Hu Lin of the Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey Bureau. “In addition to supplying top quality coating products with exceptional performance, AkzoNobel has also provided comprehensive technical support and on-site services, laying a solid foundation for the vessel’s exploration and research missions.”

Meng Xian is protected by a comprehensive range of International coatings, including Intershield 300, Intersmooth 7465Si and Interthane 990. AkzoNobel says that they will provide exceptional weather resistance, along with world class anti-corrosion and anti-fouling performance.

AkzoNobel also supplied International products for China’s first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, and the country’s first domestically built icebreaker, Xuelong 2.