Verret Marine Consulting in MOU with U.K.’s Cryosafe Services

Chad Verret’s recently formed Verret Marine Consulting, LLC and North Yorkshire, U.K., based Cryosafe Services Ltd. have executed a memorandum of understanding to work cooperatively on cryogenic marine & terminal/training projects. This cooperative agreement expands the service areas of both organizations and greatly increases their capability to respond to market needs globally.

Since starting in 2021 Cryosafe has specialized in LNG operations, assurance and training in terminals, ship-to-ship and clean fuel bunkering.

Chad Verret set up his Morgan City, La., based Verret Marine Consulting (which also has offices in the Houston area) with a focus on areas such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel, alternative fuels and marine based liquefaction projects.

Verret got his start in the offshore industry nearly 40 years ago, signing on with Tidewater Marine as a deckhand in 1985, before working his way up to master though onboard roles at Nicor/Seacor Marine, Ensco Marine, Delmar Systems and Inland Bulk Transfer. After his time at sea, Verret moved on to onshore leadership roles, and for 14 years prior to forming VMC served as executive vice president at Harvey Gulf International Marine, taking on an additional role as president of Q-LNG Transport in 2017.

In these roles, he was a main driver behind a number of significant innovation projects including the creation of the Harvey Deep-Sea, the first LNG-fueled U.S. flag MPSV (executing the vessel build program from concept to delivery); an LNG terminal in Port Fourchon; Harvey Stone, the first large supply tug Robert Allen Ltd. had designed; and the Q-LNG 4000 LNG bunkering, ATB from concept to delivery.

“Over the years I have been fortunate to be able to work on amazing project and gained vast knowledge in a number of areas which today are driving the marine industry,” Verret said. “Through a vast network of friend, colleagues and past business associates, I am able to draw from a large pool of experienced professionals, which is key to delivering a project successfully.”