Vardin selects Wärtsilä 25 to power new freezer trawler Written by Nick Blenkey









Mest Shipyard in the Faroe Islands has signed a contract to build a new freezer trawler for Faroese fishing company Vardin. It is expected to be the first of three built for Faroese operators with the second two being jointly owned by Vardin and Framrherij. Designed by Mest in close collaboration with Vardin, the first vessel is expected to be delivered in mid-2026. With a length of 44.15 meters and a breadth of 11.6 meters, the vessel has a freezing capacity of 40 tonnes per day.

Facing increasing pressure to decarbonize, fishing companies are more than ever focused on reducing fuel consumption and increasing overall vessel efficiency and the freezer trawler will be powered by the latest addition the Wärtsilä engine line-up, the Wärtsilä 25.

Wärtsilä says that the modular, upgradeable design of the Wärtsilä 25 engine will allow Vardin to reduce vessel fuel consumption and emissions from the first mile, while providing the readiness to run on alternative fuels whenever viable – all without compromising performance.The engines for all three freezer trawlers will be fitted with Wärtsilä’s selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to support emissions abatement by significantly reducing the level of nitrogen oxides in the exhaust gas.

“The selection of a Wärtsilä 25 engine reflects our pursuit of a perfect balance between reliability, efficiency, lifecycle operating costs, and sustainability,” says Vardin CTO Sámal Joensen. “After careful consideration and thorough comparison with alternative engines, the Wärtsilä 25 emerges as the optimal solution for our vessel. Its advanced technology and reliable performance, combined with environmentally friendly features and fuel efficiency, as well as its readiness to operate with alternative fuels in the future, have made it the preferred choice for our future operations.”

The Wärtsilä 25 is a medium-speed four-stroke marine engine that is designed to be future-proof, having a modular system that enables an easy upgrade for operating with future low or zero carbon fuels, as they become available. Available in cylinder configurations from 6L to 9L and with a power output ranging from 1.7–3.4 MW, the Wärtsilä 25 provides reliable performance as either a main propulsion engine or a cost-efficient and flexible auxiliary engine. The engine is available in diesel and dual-fuel versions and the Wärtsilä 25 will also be the first four-stroke ammonia-fueled marine engine.

“In the competitive fishing industry, costs, reliability, and efficiency are central to everything, and the choice of the Wärtsilä 25 engine caters to these demanding needs. We are excited to extend our long-time relationship with Vardin and to support them in preparing for their transition to alternative fuels in the future,” comments Stefan Nysjö, vice president of power supply at Wärtsilä Marine.