Vard gets AiP for CSOV methanol fueling system

Lloyd’s Register has awarded Fincantieri’s Norwegian headquartered Vard subsidiary an Approval in Principle (AiP) covering the methanol fueling system for two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The Vard 422 design vessels are under construction for the U.K.’s largest operator of offshore wind support vessels, Aberdeen-headquartered North Star, and will be among the first prepared for conversion to green fuels in the offshore wind market.

Tailor-made for North Star with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions, they are Vard’s first methanol ready project, and since the contract for them was signed in May 2023, the two companies have collaborated with Lloyd’s Register to gain the approval for methanol as fuel for the vessels. The approval of the methanol fueling system has been through two stages of risk analysis and adjustment of the design.

The ships are being built with a high degree of preparation for the conversion and can be transitioned to methanol in line with the engine manufacturer’s scheduled release of its conversion kit.

“This is an important step for Vard in our continuous work to lead the technological and green transition,” said Thomas Brathaug, vice president in the project management department at Vard. “With this approval in principle, we are assuring that we stay relevant in the market, meeting current and future needs from our customers.”

“Our commitment to methanol-ready vessels is essential in future-proofing North Star’s fleet for the low-carbon transition in offshore wind operations,” said North Star chief technology officer James Bradford. “This AiP from Lloyd’s Register validates the robust design approach we’ve taken alongside Vard and prepares us to adopt green fuel technologies as available, aligning with our sustainability goals and the evolving needs of the renewables market.”

“The maritime industry is making significant progress towards the widespread adoption of zero-carbon fuels. We are delighted to collaborate with North Star and Vard in advancing new technologies for emission reduction and highlighting the Norwegian maritime cluster’s expertise and ambition,” said Mark Darley, chief operations officer at Lloyd’s Register. “We are committed to supporting the industry’s safe and sustainable shift to zero and near-zero carbon fuels and ensuring this innovative project prioritizes safety, reliability and sustainability.”

The North Star Vard 4 22 design ships are being produced in close collaboration with Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. They feature the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

The 4 22 vessels for North Star are equipped with a high-performance daughter craft with space for a second to suit clients’ operational needs.

The CSOVs will be equipped with technology from Vard Electro’s flexible SeaQ portfolio, covering solutions for power, control, bridge and navigation, and communication. The SeaQ package constitutes a great advantage and by utilizing battery technology for hybrid operations, the SeaQ delivery facilitates for even smarter, and more energy-efficient operations for reduced emissions and fuel consumption.

