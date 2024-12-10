Vard completes complex PSV to cable layer conversion

Norwegian Fincantieri Group member Vard reports that it has successfully delivered the cable laying vessel IT Infinity to IT International Telecom Marine SRL (IT) after its conversion from a 2008-built platform supply vessel. The PSV to cable layer conversion was carried out to meet the increasing demands of the subsea telecommunications industry.

Built at in Norway at the Vard Brattvaag shipyard and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 as the Volstad Princess, the vessel has changed ownership several times over its lifetime. SD Standard Drilling acquired the ship in 2017, before it was sold to IT in 2021 and renamed IT Infinity. In 2024, the vessel returned to Vard for the conversion, preparing it for its new role as a highly specialized cable-laying vessel, bringing the ship a renewed purpose.

The conversion work was carried out at the ship’s original builder, Vard Brattvaag, in close collaboration with a network of specialists and Vard’s trusted suppliers.

Vard notes that the complex cable layer conversion project highlighted the versatility and expertise of its workforce, who had to adapt to the specific challenges of retrofitting an existing vessel—a skill that requires a distinct approach compared to newbuilds.

The conversion work included the addition of new accommodations for 32 people and required approximately 550 tons of steel, all sourced and processed in Norway.

“We are very proud that IT chose Vard as their partner for this significant conversion,” says Wilhelm Eggesbø, senior vice president of Vard Services. “We leveraged our core competencies and extensive experience in the design and construction of advanced cable laying vessels to meet IT’s needs.”

In addition to structural changes, Vard Electro played a key role in upgrading the vessel’s electrical systems. This involved the installation of new switchboards and cabling, as well as updates to the existing electrical systems. Vard Interiors contributed by delivering a new HVAC system, ensuring modern and efficient operations and further enhancing the vessel’s overall performance.

In addition to the structural conversion work undertaken by Vard, IT Infinity’s full conversion to a CLV will include installation and integration of cable equipment such as:

60-ton A-frame,

25-ton cable drum engine (CDE),

20-ton linear cable engine (LCE),

MD3 cable plow system,

Remotely operated vehicle (ROV),

Fiber optic cable testing and jointing equipment

Upgraded vessels station keeping system to a fully operational DP2 Class approved positioning system.

“Vessel conversion for such a specific end-use is a complex task. One requiring close collaboration, and at times some outside-the-box thinking, ” says Steve Arsenault, vice president of sales & marketing at IT. “Vard were with us every step of the way throughout the conversion of IT Infinity. The key for us was to start with a sea-worthy vessel and build on that solid foundation with the latest-generation submarine cable handling and burial equipment. That’s what we were able to achieve here, thanks entirely to the tireless efforts of the IT and Vard vessel conversion teams.

“The result is an extremely capable asset fully prepared to serve the global subsea telecommunications market, and an industry in dire need of these specialized ships.”

IT says that the PSV to cable layer conversion marks a milestone in its ongoing mission to adapt to the ever-evolving requirements of the submarine cable industry and represents the first of many conversion projects in its strategy to meet global market demands.