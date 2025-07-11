Vard books EUR 200M contract for new Inkfish research vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Fincantieri’s Norwegian-based subsidiary Vard has signed a contract with U.S.-based research organization Inkfish. Worth in excess of EUR 200 million, it covers the design and construction of what Vard says is “one of the most modern research vessels the world has seen.“

Being built to a new Vard 9 33 design, the custom-built research vessel, project name RV6000, is specially designed for scientific exploration. It will join Inkfish’s growing fleet, alongside RV Hydra and RV Dagon, to support marine research globally. Working closely with host countries, data collected contributes to open-sourced repositories. The vessel, is specially designed for seafloor mapping with a gondola mounted sensor suite, submersible support and ROV operations with an operational capacity to 6,000 meters depth.

“Our research vessels are at the heart of what we do – they’re how we get science done,” said Inkfish’s Stu Buckle. “We’re excited to be working with Vard on the next step in that journey: a world-class vessel that will dramatically increase our capacity and broaden the support we can offer the global research community. This has been a unique opportunity to involve the researchers to collaborate with the ship builder and the operators from the first stage of the design process.”

“Together with our long-term owner Fincantieri, we leverage our expertise and ability to tackle complex challenges with the support of our skilled teams,” said Vard CEO Cathrine Kristiseter Marti. “The result is a unique vessel built for the future in terms of its mission, design and on-board technology. Fincantieri and Vard are thrilled to contribute with our excellence to this groundbreaking project, and we are looking forward to continuous collaboration with Inkfish throughout the construction.”

Image: Vard

The design is the result of an ongoing collaborative development effort initiated in early 2024 by Inkfish and its U.K.-based technical representatives, YTMC. It incorporates both current and anticipated requirements from Inkfish’s science, subsea, and aviation teams who will operate aboard the vessel.

The technical arrangements include hybrid power generation and propulsion, enabling the vessel to reach a speed of 15 knots. The hull is developed for advanced seafloor mapping performance as well as superior seakeeping abilities, utilizing advanced anti-roll technologies for reduced motions and accelerations and excellent station keeping performances whilst in dynamic positioning mode.

RV6000 will caeey an ROV with an operational capacity of reach 6,000 meters depth and is able to support two manned submersibles. It is equipped with a stern-mounted A-frame system and a large hangar for maintenance and storage. On the starboard side, an offshore crane is configured for operations down to 2,500 meters.

The vessel is fitted with a hydroacoustic survey system capable of high-resolution seafloor mapping at 0.5 x 1 degrees resolution and water column analysis across all depths.

The vessel also features state-of-the-art laboratories, offices and workshops, with high-quality accommodation and recreational facilities designed for enhanced comfort. These amenities support up to 70 crew members and scientists and meet the stringent DNV COMF (Comfort Class) notation, with exceptionally low levels of noise and vibration.