Vancouver Shipyards delivers cutting-edge science vessel to Canadian Coast Guard

Seaspan Shipyards this week officially delivered the offshore oceanographic science vessel (OOSV) CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) in an acceptance ceremony at its Vancouver Shipyards.

CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is named after a well-respected Inuk elder from Nunavik, who was a renowned promoter of Inuit language and culture.

Built at a project cost of CAD 1.47 billion, the 88-meter long ship will replace CCGS Hudson, which was decommissioned in 2022 following 59 years of dedicated service. The new OOSV will be Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s primary oceanographic science platform and is the largest dedicated science vessel ever built for the Canadian Coast Guard. It combines cutting-edge marine research facilities with robust operational versatility.

Photo: Seaspan Shipyards

With a crew capacity of 34 crew plus 26 scientists it will have a range and endurance of over 6,000 nautical miles and up to six weeks at sea and can also support search and rescue and environmental response operations.

Key features include:

Modular working deck allowing mission-specific science modules to be swapped in and out;

Marine mammal observation station for real-time environmental monitoring;

Ocean sampling room and multiple specialized laboratories (general-purpose, chemical, acoustics, salinity, computer, and seawater);

Conductivity-Temperature-Depth (CTD) and Hydro Wire Launch and Recovery System (LARS);

Main and secondary cranes, stern A-frame, towing booms, and seismic compressors for deep-water deployments;

Drop keel and advanced sonar/sensor arrays for detailed ocean-data collection.

The OOSV will sail to Patricia Bay for Canadian Coast Guard training and familiarity before starting its voyage to the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the ship’s home port.

The OOSV’s delivery follows a number of other shipbuilding milestones at Seaspan over the last year, including the launch of HMCS Protecteur, cutting steel on the CCG’s new heavy polar Icebreaker, a successful functional design review for the multi-purpose icebreakers and the design award for six U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutters.

“Seaspan is immensely proud to deliver CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, an incredibly complex vessel that will perform important scientific research missions for Canada. As the first shipyard to deliver two different classes of ships under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, Seaspan is showing that the investments made to rebuild shipbuilding on the West Coast have been successful — we are designing and building ships for Canada, in Canada,” said John McCarthy, CEO, Seaspan Shipyards. “Today’s celebration is thanks to the dedication, creativity and teamwork of our engineers, designers, naval architects, skilled tradespeople, suppliers and Coast Guard partners. Thank you and congratulations to all on this magnificent milestone.”

“The delivery of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk marks a major milestone in our efforts to modernize the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet,” said Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard. “As our largest dedicated science vessel, this ship will serve as a world-class platform for critical d research, supporting sustainable marine resource management and our response to changing ocean conditions. I want to extend my sincere congratulations to the team at Vancouver Shipyards for their skill, dedication, and craftsmanship in bringing this complex and vital vessel to life. Their work helps ensure that Canada remains at the forefront of ocean science and marine safety for generations to come.”

