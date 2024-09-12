Valente to succeed Marcotulli as Titan CEO

Former Fincantieri Marine Group CEO Francesco Valente is to succeed Jim “Marco” Marcotuli as CEO of Titan Acquisition Holdings (Titan), the ship repair and marine and complex fabrication specialist that is the parent of Vigor (Portland, Seattle, Ketchikan), MHI (Norfolk), and Continental Maritime (San Diego).

“Titan is a well-known leader in ship repair and fabrication, with a particularly strong reputation supporting our national defense,” Valente said. “Titan’s values and priorities have helped thousands of family-wage, skilled workers build an award-winning safety culture and a sterling record of quality performance. I am excited about the opportunity to join a team and a business committed to customer success and to find new, creative ways to support that goal.”

Valente joins Titan from Beretta, where he has led U.S. operations since 2019, transitioning manufacturing to a new, purpose-built plant in Tennessee and advancing Beretta’s position in the U.S. market.

Marcotuli has led Titan through significant milestones and growth since it was formed in 2019. Among these are furthering the integration of Titan’s three major ship repair entities. Additionally, he has advanced Titan’s fabrication businesses, supporting the execution of highly critical shipbuilding programs. “It has been an honor to lead the Titan team for these last five years, and to grow the business into a leading supporter of our national defense,” Marcotuli said. “With the business in such a strong position, this was an ideal time to step back after nearly five decades of work, particularly with such a talented and respected leader in Francesco taking the helm.”

Valente will join Titan on September 23, with Marcotuli taking on a role as a board member and advisor. Valente will be based at Titan’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon.