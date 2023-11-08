Vale goes for world’s largest wind propulsion installation yet

In the latest example of how leading charterers are pushing shipping decarbonization forward, Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A. is to install five rotor sails from London-headquartered Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd onboard the 400,000 dwt very large ore carrier (VLOC) Sohar Max. Owned by Oman-headquartered Asyad, the ship is a Valemax size vessel. These are the world’s largest ore carriers and Anemoi says this will be the world’s largest wind propulsion installation thus far.

The agreement between Vale and Anemoi will see five 35-meter tall, 5-meter diameter, rotor sails installed on the vessel. They will be installed on Anemoi’s proprietary folding deployment system, enabling them to be folded from the vertical to mitigate impact on air draft and cargo handling operations. The installation work is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Image: Anemoi

Vale’s fleet of Valemax vessels typically trade on deep-sea routes between Brazil, China and the Middle East, which are particularly well-suited for wind propulsion and for analyzing the resulting fuel and emissions savings. Installation of the Anemoi rotor sails on the Sohar Max is expected to bring fuel savings of 6% to cut CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 3,000 tons a year.

“Wind energy will play a central role in our strategy to decarbonize the maritime transportation of iron ore,” said Vale’s shipping technical manager, Rodrigo Bermelho

“We are delighted to be announcing this partnership with Vale, Asyad and other key project stakeholders,” said Nick Contopoulos, COO of Anemoi Marine Technologies. “Anemoi has been developing tailored solutions for Vale’s vessels for a number of years and this latest project signifies an important step in Vale’s decarbonization journey, using wind assisted propulsion as they lead the way to improve the energy efficiency of their vessels and reduce their net emissions.”

Anemoi says that it has established a world class supply chain that is unrivaled in China for manufacturing and delivering its rotor sails, partnering with CSSC Chengxi (China State Shipbuilding Corporation), Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Material Group Co. Ltd, CRRC Corporation Ltd and SaierNico Electric & Automation Ltd.

Anemoi’s wind propulsion installation agreement with Vale will cover a range of technical services both pre and post delivery, including the vessel integration design with SDARI (Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute), support with plan approval, project management and onsite supervision, onboard training and after sales services.

Classification for the project will be carried out by Lloyd’s Register, which is also providing services related to the equipment design approval and the plan approvals for vessel integration of the Anemoi equipment.

This latest Anemoi project follows the successful retrofit of three rotor sails with rail deployment systems onboard an 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax bulk carrier in June 2023. Data from the vessel to date suggest that more than 10% average annual savings can be achieved.