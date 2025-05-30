USCG streamlines underwater survey regulations

Aiming to cut the costs of underwater surveys on U.S..-flagged ships, the U.S. Coast Guard has released updated guidance (NVIC 01-89 Change 1) that streamlines the regulatory framework to reduce costs and increases the competitive advantage of the American Registry without compromising safety.

This update of the underwater survey regulations is the result of collaboration with the marine industry and Coast Guard Authorized Classification Societies (ACSs). Key features include:

New Technology: The use of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) is expressly authorized to conduct or support UWILD (Underwater Inspection in Lieu of Drydocking) exams.

Eliminates Barriers to Enrollment: Vessels less than 15 years of age, classed by ACS, that obtain and maintain an “in-water” or “under water” class notation will be eligible to conduct UWILD without further approval by the Coast Guard. Vessels over 15 years of age will continue to be reviewed by the Coast Guard, but under a streamlined protocol that will generally allow for continued enrollment as long as the class notation remains valid.

Leverages Third Party Organizations (TPOs): Unclassed Inspected Towing Vessels (ITVs) using the Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) option may use their TPO to verify required hull physical features and integrity for UWILD enrollment. TPOs may also conduct UWILD exams without required attendance by the Coast Guard. Enrollment and drydock credit for TSMS option ITVs of any age will use a streamlined documentation process to provide objective evidence of completion to the Coast Guard.

Eliminates Duplicative Drydock Dates: For classed vessels, required drydock dates will now be tracked by the ACS and will no longer be tracked on the COI. This will eliminate significant confusion and expense that has historically resulted from conflicting or mis-aligned drydock dates. For unclassed vessels with a Loadline Certificate, drydock dates will be harmonized with that certificate.

Decrease Administrative Duplication: Eliminating redundant requirements between Coast Guard and ACS programs, fosters a more competitive environment for domestic maritime operations by decreasing unnecessary regulatory complexity.

Reduce Operational Costs: Facilitating the safe use of alternate drydockings with underwater surveys helps reduce operational expenses, strengthens U.S. vessel competitiveness in the global market, and supports investment in modernizing the U.S. fleet.

The Coast Guard says the new guidance on underwater surveys supports executive actions as well as the national policy for the U.S. Merchant Marine to conduct waterborne commerce at all times and to eliminate redundant regulatory requirements on U.S. strategic sealift vessels.