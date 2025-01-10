USCG responds to Algoma Verity grounding near Philadelphia

The U.S. Coast Guard and partners have been responding to the grounding of the 623-foot, Bahamas-flagged self-unloading bulk carrier Algoma Verity.

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the pilot aboard the ship stating the vessel had run aground with no injuries in the Delaware River.

The Algoma Verity was northbound with a cargo of approximately 45,000 tons of solar salt when the incident occurred.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed a Station Philadelphia 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew to the area.

The vessel grounded approximately a mile north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in the Delaware River, Wednesday night.As of 8 a.m., Thursday, the Algoma Verity was aground outside the main shipping channel. A team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the vessel’s representatives were on board monitoring the situation and formulating a plan to safely move the vessel to a nearby terminal.

A safety zone has been established around the Algoma Verity restricting vessel traffic from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Tioga Marine Terminal.

There have been no reports of pollution at this time and the Coast Guard will continue to monitor the vessel for any potential changes.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.